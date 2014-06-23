Camp Quidd-Lit summer camp for games and literature

Camp Quidd-Lit is a one-week summer camp for games andliterature that is sponsored by the Department of English and the officialSouthern Miss Quidditch Team at the University of Southern MississippiHattiesburg campus.

Participants will read and discuss a selection of children'sand young adult stories, learn about the history of games in children's andyoung adult literature, visit the world-famous de Grummond Children's LiteratureCollection and Archive, and learn how to play Quidditch from members of theofficial Southern Miss Quidditch team.

At the end of the week, there will be a real Quidditchtournament.

The Kid Quidd-Lit is for children ages 8-12 on June 23-27,8:15-12:15 p.m.

The Teen Quidd-Lit is for teens ages 13-17 on June 23-27, 1-5 p.m.

Registration costs $175 and participation is limited to thefirst 20 registrants for each group.

For more information, please visit http://www.usm.edu/english/camp-quiddlitor call the USM Department of English at (601) 266-4320.