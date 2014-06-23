New Writers' Institute summer camp for youth

This is a news release from the University of Southern Mississippi

The New Writers' Institute is a two-week summer creative writing camp for young adults between thirteen and seventeen that is sponsored by the Center for Writers in the English department at the University of Southern Mississippi.

The creative writing camp will provide activities and writing workshops designed to encourage young writers to explore their literary talents under the guidance of published writers.

Participants in the camp will be introduced to fiction, poetry, and related articles designed to establish a better understanding of literary art and to explore their individual talents and tastes.

In addition, they will engage in several activities and writing prompts to aid in the writing process.

As a result, each participant will produce original poetry and fiction culminating in a contest and public reading in a friendly and supportive environment.

The cost of the camp is $250 and lasts from 1-5 p.m., June 16-27.

The event is held at USM and is limited to 20 participants.

For more information call the USM Department of English at (601)266-4320 or visit http://www.usm.edu/english/new-writers-institute to register.