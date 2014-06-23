Funeral Services set for Miriam Cabana, Retired Nursing Laboratory Coordinator

This is a news release from the University of Southern Mississippi

Miriam Cabana, a former laboratory coordinator with The University of Southern Mississippi College of Nursing, died Friday, June 20. She was 67.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, June 24 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Hattiesburg, followed by interment in Highland Cemetery. A Rosary will be said beginning at 5 p.m. Monday, June 23 at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, followed by visitation from 5:30 – 8 p.m.

A U.S. military veteran, Cabana's career as a registered nurse spanned 40 years. After working in various capacities at medical facilities across the country, she joined Southern Miss in 1998 as coordinator for its School of Nursing's Learning Resource Center and Clinical Simulation Laboratory until her retirement in 2012. She was very active in fundraising and educational awareness activities for breast cancer treatment and research, including the university's Paint Southern Miss Pink breast cancer awareness campaign.

"Miriam Cabana contributed in multiple endeavors that supported the vision of the College, such as Sigma Theta Tau, the Alumni Association and Paint it Pink activities," said Dr. Katherine Nugent, dean of the College of Nursing. "However, her greatest contribution and I believe her legacy with our nursing program was her interaction with and support of our students."

Cabana is preceded in death by her husband, Don Cabana, who was a member of the Southern Miss School of Criminal Justice faculty and a former president of the university's Faculty Senate.