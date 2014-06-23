Southern Miss ranked among top 50 great college towns

This is a news release from the University of Southern Mississippi

The University of Southern Mississippi and the City of Hattiesburg earned a No. 24 ranking in a recent list of the "50 Great Affordable College Towns in the U.S." as chosen by GreatValueColleges.Net.

Southern Miss was the only Mississippi college or university to make the list.

To compile this list, GreatValueColleges.net selected the 50 college towns with the best cost-of-living index scores as published by the Council for Community and Economic Research. The cost-of-living index considers such factors as grocery items, housing, utilities, transportation, and health care.

Founded in 1910, Southern Miss has a diverse student body of approximately 17,000 students from 56 different countries, all 50 states and every corner of Mississippi. The University offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in six degree-granting colleges with more than 180 degree programs.

A dual-campus university, Southern Miss serves students on campuses in Hattiesburg and Long Beach, in addition to six teaching and research sites in Mississippi.

With a population of nearly 50,000 and the fourth largest city in the state, Hattiesburg is centrally located less than 90 minutes from New Orleans and Mobile, the Gulf Coast and Jackson, Mississippi.

To view the entire rankings, visit: http://www.greatvaluecolleges.net/50-great-affordable-college-towns-in-the-u-s/.