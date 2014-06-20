JCJC student leaders plan for a year of improvements

This is a news release from Jones County Junior College

Jones County Junior College's Student Government Association's new officers have an ambitious plan for making improvements on campus. President, Lindsay Miller of Ellisville, Vice President, Will Folkes of Oak Grove and Secretary-Treasurer, Summer DeLoach of Soso want to leave a legacy.

"We all have huge ideas and a common goal to make Jones an even better place to live and get an education," said Miller. "We want to leave JCJC a better place than when we got here."

The Laurel Christian High School graduate and public relations-marketing major realizes they may not benefit from their actions immediately. However they said they know they will be making a difference.

"Ten years from now when I say I graduated from JCJC, I want people to be impressed because of the great overall reputation, from quality of life on campus to academics and athletics," said Folkes.

Some of the items on the "to do" list for this year, include refurbishing the Smith Hall lobby and great room, improve the beach volleyball area for spectators, create a faculty and student art work display in the Union, change some procedures for traffic court and improve cafeteria selections. SGA adviser Sonya Davis is confident these officers will accomplish their goals.

"They work well together and they are close friends. I can see them getting a lot done because they are always brainstorming and coming up with new ideas," said Davis.

All of JCJC's student leaders, which include campus senators and class officers, are required to attend a weekly leadership class to help the group stay on course. The SGA officers are also required to spend at least one hour a week in the SGA office to answer emails, work on projects and be accessible to students and administrators. In exchange for their work, for the first time, the class officers will be rewarded with a half-tuition scholarship.

DeLoach said she likes the idea of being able to help improve the quality of life on campus.

"We want everyone to make Jones their first choice for college," said DeLoach.