Contact FEMA if insurance for tornado-related living expenses expires

This is a news release from FEMA



Disaster survivors whose additional living expenses (sometimes termed "loss of use") from their insurance company are running out and who still have a temporary housing need should contact the Federal Emergency Management Agency helpline (800-621-3362) immediately if they have not registered for disaster assistance.

Those who have registered should fax or mail a letter to the address below, explain the situation, document the use and expiration of living expenses from insurance and update their permanent housing plan.

Applicants may mail letters to:

FEMANational Processing Service Center

P.O. Box 10055

Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055

Applicants may fax letters to:

800-827-8112

Attention: FEMA

People who were displaced from their homes and others who sustained damage from the April 28 through May 3 storms, tornadoes and flooding in designated disaster counties (Itawamba, Jones, Leake, Lee, Lowndes, Madison, Montgomery, Rankin, Simpson, Warren, Wayne and Winston) may be eligible for FEMA's Individual Assistance program, which can include temporary housing assistance.Monday, June 30, 2014, is the deadline to register with FEMA for individual assistance.

Survivors who have not yet registered with FEMA can do so online at DisasterAssistance.gov, with a mobile device at m.FEMA.gov or by calling the FEMA helpline at800-621-3362. Survivors who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability can callTTY 800-462-7585.

Contact the helpline with any questions or concerns regarding temporary rental assistance from FEMA.

For more information on Mississippi disaster recovery, go to fema.gov/disaster/4175. Visit the MEMA site atmsema.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/msemaorg.