Board of Trustees names Boyce as Associate Commissioner

This is a news release from Mississippi Public Universitiess



The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning named Holmes Community College President Glenn Boyce as AssociateCommissioner for Academic Affairs at the meeting held today in Jackson. He has served as president of Holmes since 2005.

A lifelong educator, Boyce has extensive experience in leading educational institutions on both the secondary and post-secondary level. Under his leadership, Holmes has reached the highest enrollment in school history and been recognized nationally as one of the nation's highest achieving community colleges by the Aspen Institute.

"Dr. Boyce brings a tremendous amount of experience and expertise to the table," said Dr. Hank M. Bounds, Commissioner of Higher Education. "His leadership has been instrumental in the development of articulation agreements between the community colleges and universities. In this role, he will continue his work to increase educational attainment for the state."

During his tenure, Holmes has achieved a record number of graduates and was one of the leading institutions in the community college system in the percentage of increased graduates for several years. The college has significantly expanded teaching locations across its service area and opened numerous new academic, career/technical, and allied health programs throughout its district.

He has served as Co-Chair of the Education Achievement Council, which was charged by the Mississippi Legislature toestablish education achievement goals for the state, monitor and report on the state's progress toward these goals and prepare an annual report card compiled from the annual reports submitted by each state institution of higher learning and community and junior college in the state. Members of the Council include representatives of the Mississippi Legislature, the Governor's Office, the State Institutions of Higher Learning, Mississippi's Community and Junior Colleges, the Mississippi State Board of Education, the Mississippi Department of Mental Health and the Mississippi Economic Council.

Prior to being named president of Holmes, Dr. Boyce served as vice president for community and workforce development and as the district director of career-technical education. Prior to joining Holmes, he served as assistant superintendent for secondary programs for the Rankin County School District and high school and attendance center principal of the Northwest Rankin Attendance Center.

Dr. Boyce serves as a trustee for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. He serves in a number of roles with the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges, including Chair of the Performance and Accountability Committee, member of the Athletic Committee, former chair and current member of the Phi Theta Kappa Committee, and member of the Legislative Committee.

Dr. Boyce holds a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Mississippi, a master's degree in education administration from Mississippi College and a doctorate in education leadership from the University of Mississippi.

Dr. Boyce and his wife have three daughters and are active members of Madison United Methodist Church in Madison.