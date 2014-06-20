Agreement reached for Georgia-Pacific to Acquire SPG Holdings LLC

This is a news release from Georgia-Pacific and SPG Holdings



Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products LP and SPG Holdings, LLC announced today that they have reached an agreement under which Georgia-Pacific would purchase SPG, a paper goods company that manufactures and converts products for the food service industry. SPG has operations in Green Bay, Wisconsin; Hattiesburg, Mississippi; and Augusta, Georgia.

CIC Partners, a Dallas-based middle market private equity firm, has been lead investor in the company since 2011.



Closing of the acquisition, subject to regulatory review and customary closing conditions, is

anticipated later this year. Financial details of the agreement are not being disclosed. Jefferies LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to SPG Holdings, LLC in connection with this transaction.



“SPG has skilled employees, high-quality assets, efficient operations and an excellent customer

service model, and will be a significant addition to the Georgia-Pacific Professional business,” said Kathy Walters, who leads Georgia-Pacific’s Consumer Products Group that includes the Professional business.



Greg Santaga, CEO of SPG, said, “We have enjoyed many great years with the support of CIC

Partners and are looking forward to building upon that success with Georgia-Pacific. We believe

Georgia-Pacific provides the best, long-term option for our employees, our customers and our

shareholders. The SPG organization and assets will fit well with the healthy and growing Georgia-Pacific Professional business.”



Marshall Payne, chairman of SPG’s board of directors and partner at CIC, added, “Greg Santaga

and the founding team of SPG have been outstanding partners. SPG has done an excellent job ofgenerating strong organic growth and enhancing the company’s position in the food service specialty paper segment, resulting in a great outcome for our investors and management partners.”



Scott Light, president, Georgia-Pacific Professional, added, “Georgia-Pacific believes SPG will

help us to better serve our existing customers in the food service industry, particularly limited-service restaurants, as well as to help us expand our capabilities to further grow our business in these important segments.”