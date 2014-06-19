Consumer Alert: Food Safety Inspectors Conduct Recall

This is a news release from Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries Consumer Food Safety Inspectors

AlabamaDepartment of Agriculture and Industries Consumer Food Safety Inspectors are conducting recall effectiveness checks on1,878 pounds of Vita Classic Premium Sliced Smoked Atlantic Salmon due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

Vita Food Products, Inc. of Chicago, Illinois is notifying the public that it is recalling over a thousand pounds of Vita Classic Premium Sliced Smoked Atlantic Salmon due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. To date, no confirmed illnesses or complaints have been reported.

The product was sent to Hannaford stores in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire, H-E-B stores in Texas, and Publix stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina beginning on April 7, 2014.

A single lot of 4oz Vita Classic Premium Sliced Smoked Atlantic Salmon packages is the subject of this public announcement and recall as the result of one package of salmon that tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The packages are vacuum sealed, black in color and bear the Vita logo centered at the bottom. Product from this lot can be identified by a SELL BY AUG 17 2014 date and lot number 00764B, which can be found on the right side on the front of the package. The 4oz size of this product is the only size subject to this recall.

Any consumer who purchased the product with a sell by date and lot number above may request a refund by mailing the product label or a copy of the receipt to Vita Food Products, Inc., Attn: Customer Service, 2222 West Lake Street Chicago, Illinois 60612.

Consumers may also call the company at (800) 989-VITA Monday through Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm (Central) with questions.

If you have consumed the product and are experiencing any unusual or severe symptoms such as those described above, go to an emergency room immediately or contact your physician for immediate advice.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.Any consumers who believe they may have become ill after eating the products should contact their health care provider.

For detailed information pertaining to this recall including specific product details, please click the link in the title of this notification.

As always, the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries encourages consumers tosign up to receive Recalls, Market Withdrawals and Safety Alertsat www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls.