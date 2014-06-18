JCJC is offering pipefitting classes at the ATC

This is a news release from Jones County Junior College

Jones County Junior College's Workforce Development is offering a new five-month class on Pipefitting at the JCJC Whitehead Advanced Technology Center in Ellisville.

Classes will begin Monday, July 7, 2014 through December 18, 2014.

The afternoon day class will meet Monday through Friday, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Upon completion of this course, students will be ready for NCCER Certification.

The cost of the class is $488 and it will cover basic safety, an introduction to construction math, and expose students to hand tools, power tools, blueprint reading, basic rigging, various fabrication methods, communication and employability skills.

The Pipefitting course will also orient students to the trade and cover pipefitting hand and power tools, oxyfuel cutting, motorized equipment, ladders and scaffolding.

For more information contact Paul Johnson at 601-477-4244 or contact Shannon Wilks at 601-477-4114 or emailShannon.wilks@jcjc.edu.