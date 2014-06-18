Half Shell Benefit for the Children's Center at Southern Miss

A benefit service for The Children's Center for Communication and Development at the University of Southern Mississippi is to be held June 25 at Half Shell Oyster House in Hattiesburg.

Live music by Rick Miley and Lanna Wakeland are included in the benefit.

Half Shell will donate 10 percent of its gross sales made between 4 and 10 p.m. on June 25 to The Children's Center at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Half Shell is located at 6555 Hwy 98 West in Suite A of Newpointe Shopping Center.

The Children's Center for Communication and Development provides communicative and developmental transdisciplinary services to infants, toddlers, and preschoolers while educating, training and supporting families, university students and professionals.

Since 1974, The Children's Centers has led Mississippi in early intervention services for infants, toddlers and preschoolers with significant disabilities.



For more information please call Half Shell Oyster House at (601)296-7901 or The Children's Center at Southern Miss at (601) 266-5222

