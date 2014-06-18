Author Jim Burnett book signing event - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

This is a news release from Tate Publishing and Enterprises, LLC

Hattiesburg author Jim Burnett will be available to sign copies of Miracle at Caller's Spring Ranch  various times in June and July.

2014-06-28 / 10 am – 12 pm / Hub City West Farm & Garden, 31 Pioneer Rd S, Hattiesburg, MS    

2014-07-12 / 10 am – 12 pm / Willow Pointe Church, 7 Canaan Ln, Hattiesburg, MS ‎             

2014-07-19 / 10 am – 12 pm / Oak Grove Public Library, 4958 Old Highway 11, Hattiesburg, MS     

2014-07-26 / 10 am – 12 pm / Main Street Books, 210 N Main St, Hattiesburg, MS

