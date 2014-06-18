"Starbucks College Achievement Plan" to help thousands of struggling employees

This is a news release from Starbucks



Starbucks has announced a first of its kind program to help thousands of part-time and full-time Starbucks employees finish a bachelor's degree with full tuition coverage through a unique collaboration with Arizona State University's top-ranked online degree program.

Starbucks president and CEO Howards Schultz, Arizona State University president Dr. Michael Crow, and U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan say the investment is designed to support the nearly 50% of college students in the United States who fail to complete their degree due to mounting debt, lack of support, and a stressful work-life balance.

With this innovative collaboration, Starbucks employees working at least 20 hours a week may choose from more than 40 undergraduate degree programs taught by ASU's faculty. Juniors and seniors will earn a full tuition reimbursement for each semester of full-time course-work they complete. Freshman and sophomores will be eligible for a partial tuition scholarship and need based financial aid for two years of full-time study.