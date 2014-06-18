MORA receives grant from the Enterprise Holdings Foundation

This is a news release from the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency

The Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA) received a $1,500 donation from the Enterprise Holdings Foundation on Tuesday, June 10th, 2014 at the headquarters of the agency in Flowood. The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the company that operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands.

"Enterprise is a company that takes pride in exceeding expectations and with this generous contribution, they have done just that," said Kevin Stump, the Chief Executive Officer of MORA."We are extremely humbled to receive this donation from the Enterprise Holdings Foundation."

The gift will be used to promote organ and tissue donor awareness statewide through various projects, as well as, increasing donor authorizations atwww.DonatelifeMS.org, the state's organ and tissue donor registry.

To register as an organ and tissue donor go towww.donatelifems.org.

Organ Donation Facts:

*More than 1,300 Mississippians are part of the 121,000+ Americans in need of a lifesaving organ transplant.

*An average of 18 Americans die each day awaiting a lifesaving organ transplant.*A new person is added to a national transplant list every 10 minutes.

*One organ donor can save 8 lives.

*One tissue donor can enhance the lives of more than 50 people.

For more information contact:Chuck StinsonDirector of Marketing and Media RelationsMississippi Organ Recovery Agencycstinson@msora.org601-933-1000 (work)601-383-1221 (cell)