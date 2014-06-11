Workshop to feature screening of Freedom Summer Documentary

This is a news release from the University of Southern Mississippi



A free public screening of the documentary "Freedom Summer" is planned for 7 p.m. Monday, June 16 at Stout Hall B at The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.

The screening is part of the Remembering "Freedom Summer" Multimedia High School Journalism Workshop. The School of Mass Communication and Journalism is putting on the workshop June 15-22 on the Hattiesburg campus.

The documentary tells the story of Freedom Summer in 1964 and was previously screened at the Sundance Film Festival. Freedom Summer saw hundreds of students from the North join other civil rights activists to launch a massive voter registration drive for African Americans in Mississippi. The documentary will air on PBS June 24, but the workshop was able to get an advance screening.

"We are so fortunate to get a sneak peek at this documentary because it will provide so much context and history for the workshop participants as well as the campus and Hattiesburg community," said Gina Chen, assistant professor and workshop director. "I really hope the Hattiesburg community will join us as we watch this film."

The multimedia workshop will teach 16 Mississippi high school students how to cover the news using print, photos, videos, broadcast, radio, and social media. Students will spend eight days on campus, learning these skills by covering the Freedom Summer 1964 50th Anniversary Conference.

The School of Mass Communication and Journalism is putting on the workshop with support from the Dow Jones News Fund, Raycom Media, Canon, and the Mississippi Press Association.

More information about the workshop is available at http://www.usm.edu/mcj or on the workshop news website athttp://southernmisshsworkshop.weebly.com/ or Facebook page athttps://www.facebook.com/USMmultimediaworkshop. Follow us on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/HSjournalists.

For more information contact Gina Chen, workshop director, at gina.chen@usm.edu or call 228.229.2783.