Some unsafe bridges in the Pine Belt to be repaired

The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that 12 out of 962 unsafe bridges across the state are under contract to be replaced.

Of the 31 bridges classified as structurally deficient, 3 percent are in Hattiesburg.

Other District Six bridges are classified as functionally obsolete, contain timber substructures, or have reduced weight limits.

District Six Bridge Engineer Robert Scheeler said of the 13 percent of damaged bridges "several" were located in Jasper, Jones, Wayne, Lamar, Forrest and Perry Counties.

The U.S. Congress passed Map 21 Act in 2012 which provided $50 to 80 million for bridge replacements state wide.

According to MDOT, $15 million was strictly for state-aid bridge replacement.