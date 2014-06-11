State, national education leaders to present at Making Connections Conference

This is a news release from the University of Southern Mississippi



One of the country's most successful educators will be the keynote speaker for the second annual Making Connections Conference, an event sponsored in part by The University of Southern Mississippi's College of Education and Psychology.

Designed for teachers and school administrators, it will be held June 11-13 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.

Ron Clark, who has been called "America's Educator," is scheduled to speak to the conference's more than 2,000 participants from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, June 12.

Recognized for his success working with students from low-wealth areas of North Carolina and New York City, he was named Disney's American Teacher of the Year in 2000.

The founder of Atlanta's Ron Clark Academy, Clark is also aNew York Times best-selling author and his classes have been honored at the White House.

State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright will speak on current educational initiatives for Mississippi at the conference's opening session Wednesday, June 11 at 9 a.m.

Wright has more than 35 years of experience in education, including as chief academic officer for the District of Columbia Public Schools and as president and CEO of The Wright Approach Consulting.

She also served as associate superintendent for the Office of Special Education and Student Services for Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland.

The Conference is a joint venture between the Gulf Coast Education Initiative Consortium (GCEIC), the Southern-Regional Educational Service Agency (S-RESA), and Southern Miss.

"The College of Education and Psychology considers it a privilege to partner with regional superintendent consortia to provide resources and support for Mississippi teachers and school administrators," said Dr. Ann Blackwell, dean of the College of Education and Psychology.

"We are very pleased Dr. Wright and Ron Clark will join us at the conference."

The Making Connections Conference features instructional and motivational breakout sessions, with more than 100 courses on its schedule.

Major course strands include; Common Core State Standards (CCSS), Best Practices/Effective Teaching, Meeting Learner Needs (SPED), Updates from the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE), Vendor Product Demonstration, STEM and Technology Training.

This year's Making Connections Conference Exhibit Hall will host a variety of activities, as well as vendor and sponsor booths displaying and selling products and services.

For more information about the conference, including a daily schedule, visithttps://www.mcconference.net/.