JCJC's Ratliff signs with Seattle Mariners

Jones County Junior College freshman Lane Ratliff is headed to professional baseball.

Ratliff, who was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the sixth round of last week's Major League Baseball Draft, inked with the Mariners earlier this week.

He is presently in Peoria, Arizona, at the Mariners' player development facility.

Ratliff has been assigned to the Pulaski (Virginia) Mariners, a Rookie League team in the Appalachian League.

Pulaski is scheduled to open its season at home at Calfee Park on June 19 vs. the Burlington (North Carolina) Royals, an affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

Ratliff helped the 2014 Bobcats to a 46-11 record, an MACJC championship and a No. 6 ranking in the final NJCAA Division II poll.

Ratliff, a lefthander from Purvis, was the 171st player taken in the draft.He had 89 strikeouts in just 64 1/3 innings, which ranked third in NJCAA Division II with 12.45 strikeouts per game.

He was sixth in overall strikeouts.Ratliff posted an 8-3 record with a 3.08 earned run average this year for the 46-11 and MACJC champion Bobcats.

He allowed just 48 hits and issued 22 walks.For more on the team, go towww.pulaskimariners.net.