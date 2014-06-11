NRCS announces assistance for water conservation

This is a news release from the Mississippi branch of the United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service



The United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is accepting applications for the Mississippi Water Conservation Management Project (MWCMP).

The MWCMP is a voluntary conservation program that provides financial assistance to owners and operators of irrigated agricultural land to address water conservation management resource concerns.

The program is geared to assist with management practices that help solve serious water quantity and quality issues in counties that fall into the Mississippi River Valley Aquifer (MRVA).

To be considered, the land associated with a program application must be located within the MRVA and qualify through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).

The counties in Mississippi that are in the MRVA area are Bolivar, Carroll, Coahoma, Desoto, Grenada, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Leflore, Panola, Quitman, Sharkey, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tunica, Warren, Washington, and Yazoo.

The program offers continuous sign-up however, applications received by June 30, 2014 will be considered in the first ranking period.

Applicants can find more information about technical and financial assistance available through conservation programs at the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) Office in their local USDA Service Center.

To find your local NRCS office, visit http://offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/locator/app?state=MS&agency=NRCS. For more on the 2014 Farm Bill, visit www.nrcs.usda.gov/FarmBill.