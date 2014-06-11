Museum celebrates Flag Day

This is a news release from the African AMerican Military History Museum



The African American Military History Museum will honor veterans and active military personnel with a ceremony to commemorate Flag Day on Saturday, June 14. The community is invited to celebrate the United States Flag at 11 a.m. at the Museum.

Local ROTC Cadets from the University of Southern Mississippi and Hattiesburg High will fold the American Flag as a member of the Museum staff presents the meaning of each of the twelve folds and the history of Flag Day.

"Our nation's flag is a large part of our history," said Latoya Norman, Museum Manager. "The flag is like a timeline which represents where our country began and where we are going, and we are proud to be able to educate the public on this interesting piece of history."

The folding ceremony consists of 12 folds, paying tribute to those who have helped shaped our nation, especially those who have sacrificed their lives in order to preserve the rights, freedoms, and privileges that we enjoy today.

Flag Day is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of theflag by the Second Continental Congress in 1777. In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation that officially established June 14 as Flag Day, and in August 1949, National Flag Day was established by an Act of Congress.

The African American Military History Museum is a Hattiesburg Convention Commission Facility. Since 1991, the Hattiesburg Convention Commission has been developing, operating and promoting tourism-related facilities for the Hattiesburg area. For more information, visitwww.HattiesburgUso.com.