Forrest County Agricultural High School undergoes renovations

Forrest County Agricultural High announced renovations Wednesday that will add an Aggie Museum in honor of former students.

Many of the school's most valuable heirlooms will have a home in the Aggie Museum.

Former FCAHS secretary Glenda Nelson introduced the museum.

"I worked here for thirty years as a secretary, and I come back and still maintain my ties with this school because I feel like it's my school. I love it," Nelson said.

Nelson has been storing most of the items in her home ever since she was in high school.

"I'm very fortunate to have a superintendent that supports me and that has provided a place for me to display all the archives that I have," Nelson said.

Sergeant Jermaine Jenkins is one of the former students who is featured in the museum.

Jenkins is serving in the Marine Corps. and has for 20 years. Jenkins is a published author, and his book is featured in the museum.

Jenkins book Success Starts Here encourages young people to find a mentor and work towards their goals.

Jenkins was inducted into the Aggie Alum Hall of Fame.

FCAHS was founded in 1911 as an agricultural boarding school, and it was later named a Mississippi landmark in 1996.