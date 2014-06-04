Golden Eagles set for NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

This is a news release from the University of Southern Mississippi

Four Southern Miss track and field student-athletes are set for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, scheduled to take place from Wednesday through Saturday, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, on the campus of Drake University.

The four-day event begins on June 6 at 2 p.m., with the start of the decathlon. Action continues on June 7 at 11:30 a.m., followed by 2 p.m. on June 8 and then 10 a.m. on June 9. Live results will be available through www.FlashResults.com. On Wednesday, live video can be seen on NCAA.com; each day following, streaming content can be accessed through ESPN3.

Tori Bowie, the defending national champion in the long jump, will be making her fourth-straight outdoor nationals appearance. She has earned outdoor All-America honors twice previously and looks to earn her third distinction in the long jump. At the NCAA East Preliminary Rounds, she placed second in the event. Bowie also will be making her first appearance in the 100 meters as she recorded the fifth best time in the semifinals.

Headlining the field events is Ganna Demydova who is slated to compete in the triple jump for the second consecutive year. At the NCAA East Preliminary Rounds, she registered a mark of 13.99m/45-10.75".

Throwers Rachel Polk and Richard Collingwood are making their first appearance on the national stage as they will compete in the discus events. Polk broke the school record in the event earlier this year and placed third at the Conference USA Outdoor Championship. Polk placed 12th at the NCAA East Preliminary Rounds. Collingwood also holds the school record in the discus. At the NCAA East Preliminary Rounds, Collingwood finished 11th in advancing to the national meet.

NCAA OUTDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS (DES MOINES, IOWA - DRAKE STADIUM)

Wednesday, June 6

Men's Discus, 2:30 p.m. (Trials/Final)

Richard Collingwood

Women's Discus, 5:30 p.m. (Trials/Final)

Rachel Polk

Women's 100m Semifinal

Tori Bowie, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 7

Women's Long Jump, 5:30 p.m. (Trials/Final)

Tori Bowie

Friday, June 8

Women's 100m final, 6:02 p.m.

Saturday, June 9

Women's Triple Jump, 10 a.m. (Trials/Final)

Ganna Demydova