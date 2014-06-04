Softball fundraiser set for June 7 with Down Home Southern Cooking cook-off

This is a news release from the University of Southern Miss.'s softball program

The Southern Miss softball team will sponsor the First Down Home Southern Cooking Cook-Off on June 7 at the Southern Miss Softball Complex from 4-6 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit the Southern Miss softball program.

Entry fee for private cookers is $100 with the chance to win the $500 price.

Local celebrities Chris Ortego, owner of Cotton Blue Restaurant and Whitney Miller, season one winner of Master Chef, are the judges for the private cookers. Cookers should be prepared to cook for approximately 200 people.

Judges for the restaurant category will be the general public in deciding the best southern dish.

For more information, contact Jon Malgradi at 602-301-9019 or jon.malgradi@usm.edu to enter or purchase tickets to the event. Tickets are $15 for adults and children eight and under free. There will be live music, raffles, games for children, face painting and more included for the event.