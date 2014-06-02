Several young girls attend Girls State in Hattiesburg

The American Legion Auxiliary Girl's State Program has provided high school juniors across the United States the opportunity to learn about the legislative process.

This year's director of Girl's State said Girl's State citizens gain a better understanding of American traditions through simulated real life involvement in all levels of government.

"We are a leadership program," director Brooke Cullen said. "We teach girls about how the government work, what it means to be a good citizen and hopefully they take those values back home and implement them in their hometowns."

A handful of girls per high school attended the conference to represent their school.