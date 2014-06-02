JCJC Marketing department earns 14 CPRAM Awards

This is a news release from Jones County Junior College

The Jones County Junior College Marketing department came home from the annual College Public Relations Association of Mississippi conference winning 14 awards. This accomplishment ties for the most awards won by this department since the 2012 CPRAM competition. The team won three first place honors, five second place awards and six third place accolades.

"I am so proud of the team of individuals that I get to work with every day here at Jones. The innovation and creativity that this team expresses can be seen in the work that they do each day in the form of billboards, radio ads, photographs and even feature stories. I look forward to many future successes with Jones and this team," said Ruffin.

For the first time, JCJC Public Relations and Media Director, Teresa McCreery swept the News Story Category. A story about eBooks took first, the Operation JumpStart graduation story won second place and third place was awarded for the story about JCJC earning an Environmental Excellence Award.

"This is a testament to the remarkable opportunities to share the accomplishments and good things happening at Jones. After writing stories for nearly 17 years for JCJC, I don't recall anyone winning all three awards in the news category, however JCJC Sports Information Director, Shawn Wansley has swept the sports news category a couple of times. I feel honored to be working with colleagues who strive for excellence," said McCreery.

McCreery also earned a third place award for the feature story, "JCJC's Honors College Students Learn About the Innovation of Tabasco." In the newsletter category, the Alumni Newsletter, "Bobcat Bulletin" received third place. Wansley shared the honor for his sports contributions, while McCreery designs and writes the monthly electronic newsletter. The SID earned third place individual honors for his sports story, "Bill Parcells Pays Visit to Perkins, JCJC Football Team."

The Homecoming Postcard won first place in the single piece of artwork category. Finee' Ruffin and graphic designer, Gabe Bozeman collaborated on that project. Bozeman, along with JCJC Web Administrator and JCJC.TV director and producer, Jared Meyers took second place for their work on the baseball schedule poster. Meyers earned second place honors for the television commercial, "Jones Facts," and third place for his radio commercial, "JCJC Bobcat Football-Get Your Game Face On." His JCJC Library web page received second place in the general web page category and Meyers' JCJC Athletics web page earned third place in the sports web category. Bozeman, Meyers, Ruffin and Wansley took second place honors in the Public Relations Campaign for their work on the athletic PR, "Put Your Game Face On-Jones County Junior College."

The marketing department's Annual Report, "Making Connections," was deemed the first prize winner amongst the Community College entries. Ruffin was the executive director of the project, with Bozeman as creative designer, newspaper adviser and news writer, Kelly Atwood, yearbook advisor and news writer, Rebecca Patrick, McCreery and Wansley as writers. Meyers, McCreery, Patrick, Wansley and Atwood were also credited for their photography work on the magazine.