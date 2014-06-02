Petal High's varsity girls basketball team hosts movie fundraiser

Petal High School's varsity girls basketball team is hosting an "Under the Stars" outdoor movie event at the high school football stadium.

This three-night event is held on June 7 and 21 and August 2. The gates will open at 7:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Admission for the event is $5 a person or 4 tickets for $15. No outside food or drinks will be allowed.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.

The proceeds from this event support the girl's basketball program.