MDOT's District Six in Mississippi Offers June 2014 Project Update List

This is a news release from the Mississippi Department of Transportation

The Mississippi Departmentof Transportation (MDOT)'s Southern Transportation Commissioner Tom Kingannounces the following summary of projects currently underway in SouthMississippi's fourteen counties located in MDOT's District Six.

Highway 15 Signal Installation Project, Jones County:

Work began in May on a signal installation project at Highway 15and Parker Road. The $243,300 project was awarded to Simmons Erosion Control.Work is scheduled to be completed by December 2014.

U.S. Highway 84 Resurfacing Project, Jones County:

Work began in May on a project to resurface U.S. Highway 84 fromHighway 28 to Highway 15 in Jones County. Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC. wasawarded the $2.2 million project. Construction is scheduled for completionby July 2014.

I-59 Resurfacing Project, Jasper County:

Work began in April to resurface a section of Interstate 59 fromthe Jones/Jasper County line to Vossburg. The $16.6 million project wasawarded to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC. The project includes resurfacing I-59 with atreated surface to improve driver visibility and traction during wetconditions. Work will include repairing some drainage structuresthroughout the project. Work is scheduled to be completed by May 2015.

U.S. Highway 49 Intersection Improvement Project, Stone County:

Work began in March on a U.S. Highway 49 Intersectionimprovement project awarded to Warren Paving for $928,000. Crews arereconstructing the intersection of Magnolia Drive and Highway 49 on the southside of Wiggins and installing a traffic signal at the intersection. Workis scheduled to be completed by December 2014.

U.S. Highway 98 Traffic Signal Installation Project, GeorgeCounty:

Work began in March on a project to install traffic signals onU.S. Highway 98 at Beaver Dam Road and Rocky Creek Road in George County. The $1.85 million project was awarded to Warren Paving. Along withtraffic signal installations, geometric improvements will be made at theintersections to enhance safety. Construction is scheduled for completionby December 2014.

I-59 Resurfacing Project, Jones County:

Work began in March to resurface a section of Interstate 59 from4th Street in Laurel to the Jones/Jasper County line. The$13 million project was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC. and includesresurfacing I-59 with a treated surface to improve driver visibility andtraction during wet conditions. Work will include repairing some drainagestructures throughout the project. Work is scheduled to be completed byNovember 2014.

Hwy 11 Bridge Replacement, Jones County:

Work began in March to replace a bridge on Highway 11 atWaterfall Creek in Jones County. The $1 million project was awarded to T.L. Wallace Construction, Inc. and consists of the removal and replacementof the existing bridge. A section of Highway 11 at the bridge will beclosed to ‘through traffic' during the time of demolition and construction;detours are posted for motorists. Work is scheduled to be completed byAugust 2014.

U.S. Highway 98 Resurfacing Project, George County:

Work began in March on a project to resurface U.S. Highway 98 from the George /Greene County Line to the Highway 63 interchange in George County. WarrenPaving was awarded the $3.06 million project. Construction is scheduledfor completion by June 2014.

Highway 57 Resurfacing Project, Jackson County:

Work began in April on a project to resurface Highway 57 from U.S. Highway 90to Ocean Springs Road in Jackson County. Mallette Brothers Construction,Inc. was awarded the $1.69 million project. Construction is scheduled forcompletion by June 2014.



U.S. Highway 49 and U.S. Highway 98 Adaptive Signal Project Forrest &Lamar Counties

Work is nearing completion on an Adaptive Signal Project involving U.S. Highway49 and U.S. Highway 98 in Hattiesburg. The $2.14 million project wasawarded to Chain Electric. The pilot project, which is the first of itskind in the state, is examining the benefits of software designed to adaptsignals to accommodate traffic patterns. Equipment has been installed andtraffic patterns are currently being evaluated with the software, which willtake a few more months to complete.

Highway 45 Intersection Improvements (J-Turn), Clarke County:

Work is nearing completion on a project involving intersectionimprovements on Highway 45 at County Road 212. The $1.7 million projectwas awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders. Work is scheduled for completion bylate June 2014.

Interstate 10 /110 Interchange Improvements, Harrison County(Phase 1):

Work began in 2013 on the I-10 and I-110 interchange improvementproject in Harrison County. The project includes the constructionof new interchanges at D'Iberville Boulevard and Lamey Bridge Road, therealignment of the I-110/I-10 loops, and the installation of auxiliary trafficlanes to reduce traffic congestion and increase safety for motorists enteringand exiting the interstate. Work to rebuild the D'Iberville Blvd. Bridgeis underway, which is the centerpiece of the new Diverging Diamond Interchange. Phase I of the project was awarded to Gulf Equipment Corporation of Theodore,Alabama for $29.7 million. Work is scheduled for completion by August 2015.

Interstate 10 / 110 Interchange Improvements, Harrison County(Phase II):

Work began in March on a second major highway improvementproject in the I-10/I-110 area of D'Iberville. The project will provideaccess to and from Big Ridge Road and I-110. This second phase ofimprovements will be conducted concurrently with Phase I (listed directly above). Both projects will ultimately provide the public with more options to navigatethrough and around D'Iberville. Big Ridge Road Bridge will soon close aspart of construction. Phase II of the project was awarded to Mallette BrothersConstruction of Gautier, MS for $11.4 million. Work is scheduled forcompletion by August 2015.



Highway 607 Reconstruction and Expansion Project, HancockCounty:

Work began in 2013 on a comprehensive highway project involving construction oftwo new southbound lanes on Highway 607 from Texas Flat Road to Interstate 59,along with work to transform existing highway into two northbound lanes. The project was awarded to TCB Construction Company of Poplarville for $15.2million. Work includes the removal and reconstruction of existingbridges. The project will provide a four-lane north to south corridor inHancock County, allowing hurricane evacuation to Interstate 59. Work isscheduled for completion by July 2015.

Highway 513 Bridge Replacement Project, Jasper County:

Work began in 2013 on a bridge replacement project involving four bridges onHighway 513 over Souinlovey Creek near Fellowship Road in Jasper County. The $5.4 million project was awarded to Joe McGee Construction Company, Inc. ofLake, MS. Crews are currently pouring concrete for thebridge. The project is scheduled for completion by September 2014.



U.S. Highway 11 Bridge Replacement Project, Lamar County:

Work began in 2012 on a project to replace five bridges on U.S.Highway 11 between Lumberton and Purvis in Lamar County. The main roadwayand bridge in Lumberton is now open to traffic. Motorists are advised todrive with extreme caution along the Highway 11 construction sites. Tanner Construction Company was awarded the $8.4 million project, which isscheduled for completion by August 2014.

U.S. Highway 90 / Highway 611 / Highway 63 Interchange Project(Phase Two), Jackson County:

Work began in March on the second and final phase of acomprehensive highway reconstruction project along Highway 611 in JacksonCounty. Mallette Brothers Construction of Gautier was awarded the $13.6million project. The project involves widening Highway 611 to five lanesfrom Old Mobile Highway to the end of the route near the Chevron Refinery,railroad crossing replacements, as well as relocation and reconstruction ofseveral intersections. The highway is being widened on each side inphases, and motorists can expect intermittent one-lane traffic duringconstruction. The Mississippi Development Authority awarded JacksonCounty with the $35 million two phase project. Construction is scheduledfor completion by June 2015.

Interstate 110 Biloxi Back Bay Drawbridge Renovation (Phase II),Harrison County:

Work is nearing completion on a major renovation of the I-110Drawbridge in Biloxi. The $8.2 million project was awarded to PCL CivilConstructors of Tampa, FL. This phase two project has included the renovationof the mechanical, electrical, and interior components of the bridge. Several night bridge closures have been scheduled in the comingweeks. The project is scheduled for completion in July 2014.

U.S. Highway 49 Bridge Replacement Project, Harrison County:

Work began in 2012 on a bridge replacement project on U.S.Highway 49 over Little Biloxi River in Harrison County. TannerConstruction Company, Inc. of Ellisville, MS was awarded the $6.8 millionproject. Work is scheduled for completion by March 2015.

The following grants have been awardedto Local Public Agencies (LPA) in District Six by MDOT. The fundingrepresents 80% of the total project cost up to the awarded amount; each LPAwill be required to provide an estimated local match of 20%. MDOTis working with the LPA to determine construction schedules on each of theseprojects.





Hattiesburg Transportation Alternatives Project:

MDOThas awarded Hattiesburg with $305,000 in Transportation Alternatives Program(TAP) funding for pedestrian and bicycle improvements along Tuscan Avenue nearWilliam Carey University. The project will provide a safe and moreattractive way for pedestrians and bicyclist to travel along Tuscan Avenue.

Picayune Transportation Alternatives Project:

MDOThas awarded Picayune with $400,000 in Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP)funding for enhancement of the existing hospital site on GoodyearBoulevard. The project will provide sidewalks, benches, lighting andother items to the site in Picayune's historic district.

Hattiesburg Safe Routes to School Project:

MDOThas awarded Hattiesburg with $199,000 in Safe Routes to School Program (SRSP)funding for improvements leading to Hawkins Elementary School. Thefunding will provide pedestrian improvements such as a multi-use pathway,crosswalks, and signage.

Wiggins Transportation Alternatives Project:

MDOThas awarded Wiggins with $240,000 in Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP)funding for extension of the pathway from Blaylock Park to Stone County MiddleSchool, connecting buildings like the Stone County Courthouse, the Stone CountyLibrary, and other historical points of interest. This project will helpWiggins accomplish the 2006 Pedestrian Sidewalk/Bikeway Plan.

Jones County Transportation Alternatives Project:

MDOThas awarded Jones County with $322,300 in Transportation Alternatives Program(TAP) funding for drainage and landscape improvements along I-59 near the SouthCentral Regional Medical Center in Laurel. The project will providedrainage, a decorative fence, and other items to the area once occupied by theinterstate.

Pascagoula Safe Routes to School Project:

MDOT has awardedPascagoula with $300,000 for a Safe Routes to School (SRTS) project near BeachElementary School. The project will include pedestrian and bikeimprovements such as school zone flashers, signs, and roadway striping todesignate bike lanes and crosswalks.

University of Southern Mississippi Transportation AlternativesProject:

MDOThas awarded University of Southern Mississippi with $684,000 in TransportationAlternatives Program (TAP) funding for pedestrian and bicycle improvements tothe Hattiesburg Campus. The project will provide a multi-use pathway thatwill connect Scianna Hall, Spirit Park, Thad Cochran Center, Century Park SouthResidence Halls, Student Health Center, and Pride Field.

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College TransportationAlternatives Project:

MDOThas awarded Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College with $348,000 inTransportation Alternatives Program (TAP) funding for pedestrian improvementsto the Perkinston Campus. The project will provide a pathway, pedestrianbridges, benches, lighting, and other enhancements that will connect thecollege's Art Center with Perkinston Elementary School. The project willprovide safe access for elementary school children to the Art Center and safefitness alternatives on the Perkinston campus.

Bay St. Louis Safe Routes to School Project:

MDOT has awarded Bay StLouis with $100,000 for a Safe Routes to School (SRTS) project to providepedestrian safety improvements leading to Bay High, North Bay Elementary, andthe Bay Waveland Middle School Complex.

Pascagoula Safe Routes to School Project:

MDOThas awarded Pascagoula with $120,000 for a Safe Routes to School (SRTS) projectnear Jackson Elementary School. The project will add signs at theentrance to the school, along with roadway striping to designate crosswalks inthe school zone.



Gautier Safe Routes to School Project:

MDOThas awarded Gautier with $100,000 in Safe Routes to School (SRTS) funding toconstruct ADA-accessible sidewalks leading to College Park Elementary School atCamino Grande and Woodlane Drive. The project also involves the stripingof a crosswalk in the front of the school across Ladnier Road.

Picayune Safe Routes to School Project:

MDOThas awarded Picayune with $100,000 in Safe Routes to School (SRTS) funding tobuild sidewalks along Sixth Avenue and stripe crosswalks in the school zoneleading to Picayune's Westside Elementary School.



Lamar County Park Enhancement Project:

MDOT hasawarded Lamar County with $300,000 in funding to assist with improvements to the county'sOptimist Park facility. Along with constructing a pedestrianpathway, the project will include a pavilion and picnic area which will adjoinexisting sports facilities and ball fields.

Forrest County Park Enhancement Project:

MDOT hasawarded Forrest County with $300,000 in funding to assist with improvements to the county'sRawls Springs Recreation Center. Along with expanding an existingpedestrian pathway, the project will include improvements to pavilions andparking areas at the center.

Pearl River Community College Pedestrian Enhancement Project:

MDOThas awarded PRCC with $450,000 in funding to assist with improvements to thecampus. Work will include expansion of the pedestrian commons area,and work to connect campus parking areas with pedestrian pathways.

Biloxi Streetscape Project:

MDOThas awarded funding to the City of Biloxi, totaling up to $450,000 to constructsidewalksand install lighting and drainage, along with landscape improvements on C.T.Switzer Drive. The project includes pedestrian improvements incoordination with new Coast Transit Authority shelters and bus turnouts.

Harrison County Landscaping Project:

MDOThas awarded funding to Harrison County, totaling up to $500,000, for a projectinvolving landscapingand beautification at the Interstate 110 loops, ramps, and abutment as agateway project. The project also includes landscaping, lighting, raingarden, and recoating the underside of I-110 bridges.

Laurel Beautification Project:

MDOThas awarded funding to the City of Laurel, totaling up to $300,000.00, for a projectinvolving the removal of condemned bridges on 8th Street inGardiner Park and 20th Street in Mason Park, along with theconstruction of new pedestrian/bike bridges, parking, landscaping, and otherbeautification elements.

Pearl and Leaf Rivers Rails to Trails Gateway Station Project:

MDOThas awarded funding to the Pearl and Leaf River Rails to Trails, totaling up to $380,000, for a projectinvolving the construction of parking and pedestrian facilities at theHattiesburg Gateway Station as part of the original Master Plan.

Petal IntersectionImprovement Project:

MDOT has awarded funding to the City of Petal,totaling up to $624,000. The funding will be used to providebeautification/landscaping and roadway intersection lighting along Evelyn GandyParkway from Highway 11 to Central Avenue.

Richton Multi-useRecreational Trail Project:

MDOT has awarded funding to the City ofRichton, totaling up to $480,000. The funding will be used to construct amulti-use trail from the city recreational facility north along Hwy 15 and Easttowards the hospital.

Picayune StreetscapeProject:

MDOT has awarded funding to the City ofPicayune, totaling up to $160,000. The funding will be used to dostreetscape on Hwy 11, Goodyear Blvd., North and South Main Street and theNorfolk Southern RR to include historic/decorative street lighting, park benches,litter receptacles, decorative planters, decorative street signs and waterfountain.

Hancock County and BaySt. Louis Sand Beach Pathway Project:

MDOT has awarded fundingto Hancock County, in partnership with the City of Bay St. Louis, totaling upto $800,000. The funding will be used to extend the Sand Beach Pathway toBuccaneer State Park, expand the multi-use pedestrian and bicycle pathwaysegments on Old Spanish Trail and Dunbar Avenue, develop rest and interpretiveplazas along Beach Boulevard and establish a visitor's center for BeachBoulevard Scenic Byway.

Gautier Streetscape Town Center Development Project:

MDOThas awarded Gautier with $420,000 in funding to create a streetscape towncenter development project. The planned improvements will includelandscaping along Highway 90 on the north and south side of the roadway. The roadside improvements will extend to city right of way and Dolphin Driveand will include installation of decorative directional signs.

Hattiesburg Roadway Enhancement Project:

MDOThas awarded Hattiesburg with $780,000 in funding to improve the aesthetics ofroadway along Broadway Drive, Pine Street, Mobile Street and Bouie Street andSmokestack Park throughout the city. The planned improvements willinclude the construction of sidewalks and landscaping. The projectwill feature a pedestrian connection along 34th Avenue fromHardy Street to Beverly Lane.