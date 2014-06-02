JCJC employees celebrate retirement

This is a news release from Jones County Junior College

Twelve Jones County Junior College employees recently announced their retirement from the institution.

The 2014 retirees provided JCJC with about 300 combined years of service and took part in the he college's annual Retirement Tea.

The following individuals retired and are listed with their hometowns, positions held at Jones and years of service at JCJC.

Husband and wife, John Carter and Judy Read Carter of Ellisville, formerly of Collins, are retiring after 39 and 16 years, respectively. During his time at Jones, John Carter served as the head of library services and, most recently, as administrative assistant to the president. Judy Read Carter taught numerous courses in the area of Business and Office Technology.

Elaine Eavenson of Moselle spent 22 years at Jones. She worked in the Vocational Dean's Office, Payroll and Personnel Office and Student Accounts. She also served as Tech Prep coordinator and taught in the Business and Technology Division.

Bobby Hinton of Laurel taught Electronics Technology for 20 years.

Casey Mercier of Hattiesburg worked in the JCJC Information Technology Office for 17 years, retiring as vice president of information technology.

Diane T. Sanford of Seminary taught information systems technology for 31 years.

Dr. Donna Scoggin of Ellisville taught in the JCJC Associate Degree Nursing Division for 25 ½ years, retiring as the division chair.

Sidney Tally of Louin taught truck driving for seven years.

Leslie Lowe Tubbs of Laurel taught in the Associate Degree Nursing Division area for 37 years.

Dr. Laverne Ulmer of Wayne County was at JCJC for 28 years. During that time she taught in the Computer Information Technology and Business and Office Technology Divisions, was the division chair and instructor in the Academic Business Division. She was the director of institutional effectiveness and retired as vice president of instructional affairs and assessment.

Jim Walley of Ellisville spent 36 years at JCJC. He taught forestry technology for many years before becoming the vice president of external affairs and dean of agricultural science.

Dr. Charlotte Williams of Hattiesburg, formerly of Jones County, spent 20 years at Jones. She taught courses in the Business and Office Technology and Academic Business Divisions and, at the time of her retirement, worked in the Office of Instructional Affairs as the assistant dean for career and technical programs.