Atlantic Hurricane season officially begins

June 1st marked the official start of hurricane season, so officials are urging people to have a plan in place in the event that storm approaches the Pinebelt area.

"We want everyone to make sure that everyone in South Mississippi is prepared for hurricane season this year," said Jay Huffstatler of the American Red Cross.

While forecasters are predicting a slower than normal season, Huffstatler adds that it's no reason to let your guard down.

"You should never ever let your guard down. You should have a kit around 365 every day all year long."

A hurricane preparedness kit should include some of the following items: weather radio, non-perishable food items, water, battery-operated flashlights, first-aid kit, two weeks of critical medications, important paperwork.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30.