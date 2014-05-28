Jones County Sheriff's Department uncovers family fraud

A Jones County woman is behind bars for allegedly stealing her brother's debit card and racking up more than $5,000 worth of purchases.

India Gambrell allegedly made approximately 174 electronic internet charges with her brother's card between February and April 8, totaling about $5,414 in expenses.

Jones County officials said that Gambrell had the items sent to her address and email confirmations for the purchases were sent to her email address.

When Jones County Sheriff's Department Investigator Sgt. Charles Myers and a bank representative confronted Gambrell, she denied any involvement in the case, officials said.

The bank representative was aware of what had been purchased and was able to identify a green Life Proof phone case and a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses purchased from Amazon.com and the pair of Ralph Lauren heels Gambrell was wearing when she was brought in for questioning, officials said.

Gambrell was taken into custody without incident; she waived her rights to an initial appearance, and bond was set by Judge Howell Beech at $5,000.