JCJC’s Greene County Center offering non-credit summer classes

This is a news release from Jones County Junior College

Jones County Junior College's Center in Leakesville is offering non-credit day and night courses this summer. Class dates and times may vary depending on student demand, however the following are three of the classes currently scheduled for this summer.

Non-credit classes offered: Computer Literacy Basics 4E Using Windows 7 and Microsoft 2010 will be offered Monday and Tuesday nights beginning, June 9, through July 22. The cost is $100.

Pipefitting will be offered Monday, July 7, through December 18, for $488. Contact Skip Holland on his cell phone at 601-530-2061 for more information or call the Greene County Learning Center at 601-394-4421 or 601-394-4423, or email skip.holland@jcjc.edu, menyone.barrow@jcjc.edu or clint.james@jcjc.edu.

Welding will be offered Monday, July 7, through December 18, for $350. If you have any questions call the Center at 601-394-4421 or 601-394-4423, or email menyone.barrow@jcjc.edu or clint.james@jcjc.edu .