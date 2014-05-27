Disaster Recovery Center closing Wednesday and Friday

This is a news release from FEMA

Fourdisaster recovery centers will remain open in Mississippi until further notice.Mississippi disaster survivors can visit any of the disaster recovery centersopen in the state. Survivors can also call the FEMA helpline for assistance at800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585.) Locations can be found by visiting FEMA.gov/DRCLocator or by callingthe FEMA helpline.

Closing Wednesday:

Wayne County

810 Chickasawhay Dr.

Waynesboro, Miss.39367

Open Tuesday through Wednesday,May 28, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., then closed.

Closing Friday:

Lowndes County

381 Stadium Rd.

Columbus, Miss. 39702

Open Tuesday throughFriday, May 30, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., then closed.

Disaster Recovery Centers Remaining Open:

Jones County

1425 Ellisville Blvd.,Laurel, Miss.

Closed Memorial Day.Normal hours 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, closed Sundays.

Lee County

320 Court St., Tupelo,Miss.

Closed Memorial Day. Normal hours 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, closed Sundays.

Lowndes County

222 Lawrence Dr.,Columbus, Miss.

Closed Memorial Day.Normal hours 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, closed Sundays.

Winston County

826 S. Church Ave.,Louisville, Miss.

Closed Memorial Day.Normal hours 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, closed Sundays.

Disaster survivors in Itawamba, Jones, Leake, Lee, Lowndes,Madison, Montgomery, Rankin, Simpson, Warren, Wayne and Winston counties maybe eligible for FEMA'sIndividual Assistance program.

Individuals and households in those countiescan register for FEMA Individual Assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov, via smartphone or tablet at m.FEMA.govor by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-FEMA(3362). People who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speechdisability and use a TTY should call 800-462-7585. Lines are open 7 a.m. to10 p.m. (central time) and assistance is available in multiple languages.

For more information on Mississippi disasterrecovery, go to FEMA.gov/Disaster/4175. Visit the MEMA site at msema.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/msemaorg.