Looking for a job? The Mississippi Employment Expo starts on March 19th at 9:00 A.M. at the Mississippi Trademart in Jackson. Here's a list of companies that will be present to look for potential employees:

AW

Engine/Generator Technicians

Minact Inc/Finch-Henry Job Corps Center

Free Education and Training For Ages 16-24

Mississippi Department of Corrections

Correctional Officer Trainees

Strategic Restaurants/Burger King

Crew

Manager

Primerica

Tulane University

History Professor

Sociology Professor

Mississippi College

Higher Education

Virginia College

Network Engineering

Medical Assisting

Medical Billing and Coding

Practical Nursing

Pharmacy Technician

Business Administration

Staffing Solutions Ltd

Retail

Financial Services

Health and Allied Services

Food Industry

Light Industrial

Clerical

Professional

Tower Loan

Manager Trainees

J V Industrial Companies

Welders

Superintendents

Warehouse Supervisor

Estimators

Various Craft Positions

Avon

Sales Representative

Leadership Representative

U S Department of Labor-OFCCP

Equal Opportunity Specialist Supervisor

Equal Opportunity Specialist

Clear Channel Media Entertainment

Account Executive

Aaron's

Manager Trainee

Delivery Driver

*Positions could change by date of fair

Customer Service Representative

Baxter Healthcare

Manufacturing Superintendant

Maintenance Technician

Maintenance Mechanic

Manufacturing Supervisor

Documentation Coordinators

Engineers (Mechanical/Electrical)

School of Lifelong Learning JSU

Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services

Graphic Design

Counselor

TempStaff, Inc.

Administrative Assistants & Receptionist

Forklift Operators

Shipping & Receiving

Warehouse Workers

Machine Operators

Medical Billing & Coding Clerks

Call Center & Customer Service Representatives

Accounting Clerks

Mississippi Department of Employment Security

Various

Academy of Hair Design

Jackson State University

Education

L-3 Vertex Logistics Solutions

Information Systems Manager

Proposal Manager

Avionics Repair Station Manager

Controller

Aircraft Mechanic

Business Planner

ITT Technical Institute

Representative

HEALTHCARE FINANCIAL SERVICES

Collector

Eaton

Assembly & Test

Inspection

Machinist

Finishing/Lap Cell

My Joy Inc

Shift Management

General Management

Crew Member

FedEx Freight

City Driver Positions

Part Time Dock

Supervisor of Operations

Select Staffing/Milwaukee Electric Tools

Assembly

General Laborers

Machine Operators

Production

Forklift Drivers

Clerical

Manpower

Warehouse

General Labor

Administrative

Yates Services LLC

General Labor

HVAC Technician

Maintenance Technician

Electrical

Electronic Technician

Select Staffing

Prudential

Financial Professional Associate

TK Stanley Inc

Pole Truck Drivers

Truck Drivers (Class A CDL)

Crane Operators

Riggers

E.S.D. Truck Driving School

Truck Driver Training

Mississippi State Personnel Board

Administrative Assistant

Nurse

Information Technology

Social Worker

Other various positions

Direct Care Trainee

Department of Veterans Affairs

Informational Booth for Veterans Only!!!!

Working Solutions

general labor

accounting clerk

receptionist

warehouse

customer service

light industrial

administrative assistant

machine operator

assembly

forklift driver

Mississippi Department of Human Services

Hinds Behavioral Health Services

Coordinator of Treatment Services

Support Services Clerk

Medical Records Clerk

Peer Support Specialist (2 part time positions)

TIPS Table

APAC Mississippi

Gray Daniels Auto Family

Sales

Service Technician

Service Advisor

Holmes Community College

Educational

Mississippi Public Broadcasting

Lowes Home Improvement

Weekday

OPE Specialist

Unload Associate

Customer Service Associate

Pro Services Specialist

Driver

MS National Guard

SEC Training Center

CDL Student

Jackson Police Department

POlice Officer

All American Check Cashing

Manager

Manager Trainee

Avon

Avon Leadership/Recruiters

Avon Ind. Sales Reps

Dress for Success Metro Jackson

Information

Jackies International

Assistant Managers

Director of Sales

Managers

Mississippi State Hospital

LPN

RN

Mental Health Technician

Certified Nursing Assistant

Management and Training Corporation/Walnut Grove Correctional Facility

Correctional Officers

Ace Training Center Inc

Truck Driver Training

AT&T

Wire Technicians

Belhaven University Adult and Graduate Studies

Sonoco

Utility Hand

Cooks

Mississippi State Online Teacher Education

Education

Staffmark

SOL Engineering Services, LLC

HR Clerk

Engineering Manager

Proposal Coordinator

Engineering Technician

Receptionist

Hinds County Sheriffs Office

Detention Officer

Warrant Officer

Deputy Sheriff

Civil Process Officer

Physicians Mutual

Career Agent

Saks Fifth Avenue

Support Specialist

Customer Care Associate

PT Safety & Security Associate

Ingalls Shipbuilding

CRW Truck Driver Training School LLC

Truck Drivers

T L Wallace Construction Inc

Electrician - Journeyman

Cell Tower Technicians

Telecommunication Technician

Jowin Express, Inc

Enterprise Rent A Car

Management Trainee

Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks

Various

Primerica

Financial Representative

Part time/Full time Analyst

New Orleans Police Department / Recruitment and Applicant Division

Police Officer-Lateral

Police Recruit

Advantage Business Systems

Sales Representative

Venture Car Washes

wash attendants

site managers

Walgreens

All

Allen Financial Group

Financial Representative

Willmut Gas

Mississippi Home Corporation

At Home Care Inc

Total Transportation of MS LLC

OTR Drivers

Power Transport Services, LLC

CDL Driver

KLLM Transport

Truck Driver

Express Employment Professionals

Production Management

Machine Operators

Machinist

Administrative Assistant

Medical Office Admin

Maintenance Technicians

Quality Inspectors

Medical Billing

IT

Accounting Positions

Shipping & Receiving Clerks

General Labor

Standup Forklift Drivers

Industrial Engineers

University of Mississippi Medical Center

Ozark Truck Lines

Truck Drivers

Troops to Teachers

K-12 MS Teaching Positions Statewide

Ace Training Center Inc

Truck Driver Training

GEORGIA PACIFIC

Production Supervisor

Lead Die Cut Operator

Downstacker/Aerator Operator

Maintenance Technician

Machine Assistant

Lead Laminator Operator

Autozone

Staplc

Information Systems Analyst

Hinds Community College

Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Society

Field Representative

The Mississippi Employment Expo ends at 2:00 P.M.