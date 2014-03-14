Fire Destroys House in Calhoun Community of Jones County

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Linda Cranford, fire destroyed a home just off Highway 28 in the Calhoun community of Jones County Thursday afternoon, March 13. At 3:10 p.m. fire units from Calhoun, Hebron, Pleasant Ridge, Soso, and Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Departments responded to 8 Gardner Drive to a home owned by Jim and Donna Hasik. Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna, who was among the first to arrive on scene, said the home was fully involved in flames when they arrived. The house was a second home for the Hasiks whose primary residence is in Louisiana. Mrs. Hasik said she and her daughter Jennifer Manino had arrived at the home Thursday morning and was preparing the home for a family get-together. The house was cold, so they lit a space heater and left the home to pick up a few supplies in Laurel.

"We hadn't been gone 25 or 30 minutes when my husband called me and told me the house was on fire," exclaimed Mrs. Hasik. Mr. Hasik was still in Louisiana when he called, and had received the news of the house on fire from the next door neighbor.

The approximately 2,000 square foot home, constructed of heart pine, was deemed a total loss. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation by Jones County Sheriff's Department Fire Investigator Scott Gable. Also responding to the fire were Jones County Emergency Management Agency Operations Officer J.D. Carter, Jones County Sheriff's Department, EMServ ambulance service, FOMA (Fishers of Men in Action from Magnolia Baptist Church), Mississippi Power Company, and American Red Cross.