Gov. Bryant leads “Ride for the Cure” through Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Governor Phil Bryant, Mississippi First Lady Deborah Bryant and hundreds of other motorcyclists made a stopover in Hattiesburg Saturday on their way to the Gulf Coast on a first-ever, "Ride for the Cure," to raise funds for breast cancer research.
Bryant, along with members of several motorcycle clubs and dozens of law officers, took a break to get gas and other items at Stuckey's on Highway 49, before heading to Gulfport, where the event was scheduled to conclude at Jones Park.
"My mother-in-law who is 91-years-old has had (breast cancer) twice, unfortunately, a pretty radical operation the first time and 10 years later, another one," said Gov. Bryant. "Fortunately, because of early detection, she's still alive and that's what we want to talk about...early detection," he said.
"Early detection is so important and we can save so many lives and it will mean all the difference in the treatment, if people will just do their self-exams and also, get their mammograms yearly," said Deborah Bryant.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Central Mississippi Steel Magnolias affiliate of the Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
