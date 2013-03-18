AM WEATHER: Storms likely this afternoon as cold front moves in - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

  • 90°
  • 72°

Good Tuesday morning everyone!

After a little patchy fog and a few isolated showers this morning expect a warm and humid afternoon  with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

On Wednesday expect partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms.

As we head into the Thursday into Saturday time frame rain chances look much less and highs possibly in the mid 90s!

Tropical Storm Don is approaching the Barbados but is expected to dissipate in the next few days and poses no threat to our area.

 

3-Day Forecast: Hattiesburg

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 90°
  • 72°

Scattered T-StormsPartly Cloudy / Iso T-Storms

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 93°
  • 74°

Partly Cloudy / Iso T-Storms

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 95°
  • 75°

Partly cloudy / Iso T-Storms

Currently in Hattiesburg as of

  • 78°(Feels like 81°)
  • Overcast
  • Wind: W @ 3 mph
  • Barometer: 30.08 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:05:19 am
  • Sunset: 08:01:05 pm
  • Humidity: 87
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 2

3-Day Forecast: Meridian

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 72°

Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 93°
  • 73°

Mix of sun and clouds

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 95°
  • 75°

Plenty of sun

Currently in Meridian as of

  • 79°(Feels like 83°)
  • Overcast
  • Wind: NNW @ 6 mph
  • Barometer: 30.09 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:00:42 am
  • Sunset: 08:01:29 pm
  • Humidity: 90
  • Visibility: 3 mi.
  • UV Index: 2

3-Day Forecast: Laurel

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 90°
  • 72°

Showers and thunderstorms late

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 73°

Partly cloudy

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 94°
  • 74°

Mix of sun and clouds

Currently in Laurel as of

  • 78°(Feels like 80°)
  • Overcast
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 30.09 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:03:37 am
  • Sunset: 08:01:24 pm
  • Humidity: 100
  • UV Index: 3

3-Day Forecast: Waynesboro

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 89°
  • 72°

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 73°

Showers and thunderstorms late

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 94°
  • 74°

Mix of sun and clouds

Currently in Waynesboro as of

  • 78°(Feels like 80°)
  • Overcast
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 30.09 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:01:58 am
  • Sunset: 07:59:34 pm
  • Humidity: 100
  • UV Index: 4

3-Day Forecast: Lucedale

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 86°
  • 72°

Showers and thunderstorms late

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 89°
  • 73°

Showers and thunderstorms late

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 74°

Times of sun and clouds

Currently in Lucedale as of

  • 84°(Feels like 91°)
  • Broken Clouds
  • Wind: NW @ 5 mph
  • Barometer: 30.09 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:03:24 am
  • Sunset: 07:57:40 pm
  • Humidity: 72
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 4

3-Day Forecast: Foxworth

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 90°
  • 73°

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 73°

Morning showers and thunderstorms

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 94°
  • 74°

Partly cloudy

Currently in Foxworth as of

  • 79°(Feels like 82°)
  • Broken Clouds
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 30.11 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:07:41 am
  • Sunset: 08:03:24 pm
  • Humidity: 89
  • Visibility: 7 mi.
  • UV Index: 4

3-Day Forecast: Purvis

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 72°

Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 90°
  • 73°

Morning showers and thunderstorms

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 93°
  • 73°

Times of sun and clouds

Currently in Purvis as of

  • 78°(Feels like 81°)
  • Overcast
  • Wind: W @ 3 mph
  • Barometer: 30.08 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:06:14 am
  • Sunset: 08:01:28 pm
  • Humidity: 87
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 3

Regional Conditions

Hattiesburg
78°
Meridian
79°
Laurel
78°
Waynesboro
78°
Lucedale
84°
Foxworth
79°
Purvis
78°

AM WEATHER: Storms likely this afternoon as cold front moves in

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
A cold front will slowly move into the Pine Belt this afternoon and evening, and one or two of the storms associated with it may become severe. The front will exit the area by midnight and sunny skies will return by Tuesday.

