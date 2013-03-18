AM WEATHER: Storms likely this afternoon as cold front moves in

Good Tuesday morning everyone!
After a little patchy fog and a few isolated showers this morning expect a warm and humid afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
On Wednesday expect partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms.
As we head into the Thursday into Saturday time frame rain chances look much less and highs possibly in the mid 90s!
Tropical Storm Don is approaching the Barbados but is expected to dissipate in the next few days and poses no threat to our area.
It is time for the annual Blood Bowl Bash! Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment by visiting www.bloodhero.com or by calling 1-877-UBS-HERO.More >>
The Entry Level Petroleum Trainee (ELPT) at Jones County Junior College’s Clarke County Center in Stonewall is taking applications for students wanting to earn college credit upon successful completion of this program.More >>
