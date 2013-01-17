News Seven Sunrise Morning Interviews (1/17/13) - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Historic Hattiesburg Downtown Association's annual meeting and awards luncheon takes place January 24 at Hattiesburg's Train Depot.  Lunch starts at 11:30; program starts at 12:00.  Tickets are $20.  Visit http://www.downtownhattiesburg.com/html/registration.html for online registration and more details.

Abby Rike ( "The Biggest Loser" )

http://www.tbclife.net/event/400555-2013-01-19-abby-rike-event/

  • PCS, West Marion to square off in season-opening rematch

  • USM Graduates Receive Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarships

    Thursday, August 17 2017 3:51 AM EDT2017-08-17 07:51:24 GMT
    Photo credit: USMPhoto credit: USM

    University of Southern Mississippi graduates Justin Dyer, Kelly Hill and Lorenzo Spencer have been awarded the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship valued at $30,000 per year for their medical training at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson. 

    University of Southern Mississippi graduates Justin Dyer, Kelly Hill and Lorenzo Spencer have been awarded the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship valued at $30,000 per year for their medical training at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson. 

  • Kittrell, Wayne Academy looking to gain more attention

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-08-17 02:44:25 GMT
    Markus KittrellMarkus Kittrell
    Markus Kittrell is well aware when people speak of Wayne County football, the assumption is the conversation will be of the public school War Eagles. Kitrell and his teammates would like to change that a bit this fall. “When you say Wayne County, everybody knows Wayne County High School, but it’s time for us to put it out there about Wayne Academy, where everybody will know about us,” said Kittrell, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound, two-way lineman for the Jaguars. Wayne Aca...More >>
