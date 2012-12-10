Columbia businessman dies in crash in Arkansas

Authorities say a Columbia businessman lost his life over the weekend.
Ed Beets, Jr., 59, was heading east on Highway 270 outside Pine Bluff, Arkansas at around 1 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities say Marsha Lynn Reed crossed the center of the road and collided with Beets. Both Reed and Beets were pronounced dead at the scene.
Beets owned a jewelry store in Columbia.
