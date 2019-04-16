Woman pleads guilty to aggravated domestic assault for beating mother

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A woman pleaded guilty Monday after being accused of severely beating her mother.
Melissa Adams pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic assault after a petition plea was filed, according to the Jones County Circuit Court.
Laurel police arrested Adams Friday, April 11 after responding to the Cook Avenue Apartments in reference to a call from a woman yelling for help. Officers found a woman in her late 60s severely beaten with Adams still at the scene covered in the woman’s blood, according to police.
Adams was taken into police custody and transported to the Jones County Jail.
Her mother was transferred to Forrest General for her injuries.
