Sunny skies today but severe storms are on the horizon

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day a little cool with temps in the upper 40s. Skies will be clear and sunny today with highs warming up into the low 80s this afternoon. Temps will fall into the 70s this evening with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Clouds will move into the area on Wednesday in advance of our next storm system which will move through on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 80s.
A strong storm system will move through Thursday, giving us the possibility of severe to severe t-storms between 3pm and 10pm. Main threats at this time look to be damaging winds & small hail. Tornado threat is Low but not zero so we’ll keep a close eye on everything. Be sure to keep checking in as we get closer to the event.
Your Good Friday is looking cloudy and cool with temperatures in the mid 60s. Easter Weekend is looking great with temperatures in the mid 70s on Saturday. Easter Sunday will be perfect as you go to church in the morning and have your Egg Hunts in the afternoon.
Skies will be Sunny all day long with highs in the low 80s.
