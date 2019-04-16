Hub City council asked to rezone ex-mayor’s home

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) _ Former Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree would like to see his residence zoned just that: residential.
Currently, DuPree’s Main Street home is zoned “neighborhood business,” and just a block away, a hairdresser shop sits across the corner on West Fourth Street from a convenience store/gas station.
Two blocks to the north, the intersection at West Seventh is anchored by businesses on all four corner lots.
DuPree has lived at his current address since 2002 in a home he said originally was built in 1901.
“So, for at least 100 years, this property has been used as single-family residential dwelling,” DuPree wrote. “ … Our desire is to protect the character of our neighborhood, prerserve property values and keep crime as low as possible.”
Council is expected to vote on DuPree’s request Tuesday.
Other agenda items council is expected to consider included:
- Adopting a resolution amending the policy for “the maintenance and disposal of personal property/fixed assets” to provide better oversight of city property
- Authorize Mayor Toby Barker to execute an agreement between the City of Hattiesburg and the Gulf Guaranty Insurance Company to “review” payments for the medical care of inmates. The agreement would allow the company to review bills as far as a year back and then would keep Gulf Guaranty on board to look over future expenses
- Approve plans and specifications and authorize advertisements for bids on two projects: Camp Street Improvements Project and Bobby L. Chain Municipal Airport Runway13 Drainage Improvements Project/Part One.
