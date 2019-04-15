Sunny to begin the week but more storms are expected Thursday

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day a little chilly with temps in the low 40s. Skies will be clear and sunny today with highs warming up into the mid 70s this afternoon. Temps will fall into the 60s this evening with overnight lows in the upper 40s.Sunny skies will continue into Tuesday with warm weather ash highs get back into the low 80s. Clouds will move into the area on Wednesday in advance of our next storm system which will move through on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 80s.