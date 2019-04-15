Red Cross helping assess damage from the storm

GULFPORT, MS (WDAM) _ The American Red Cross of Mississippi is continuing to send out observers and assessment teams to help aid those impacted by the weekend’s severe storms.
John McFarland, executive director of the Southeast Mississippi Chapter, said in statement that the Red Cross has been “working with state and local emergency management teams to assess the damage and to address the needs of our impacted neighbors.”
The storm cell spawned tornadoes, high, straight winds and flash flooding. McFarland said at least one person had died because of the storm with others injured.
McFarland said the Red Cross had come across more than 200 homes impacted by the storm’s winds and heavy rains in 23 counties throughout the state. He said the heaviest damage was reported in Monroe, Walthall, Warren, Yazoo and Jackson counties.
McFarland said about 14,000 homes had gone without power for at least one night and “many” were without power over multiple nights.
“Red Cross teams will be out continuing to assess needs, serve meals and snacks and provide relief efforts (Monday) through the coming week,” McFarland said. “We are working to complete damage assessment in affected communities, while offering food, health services care, disaster mental health counseling, emergency supplies and lodging or sheltering assistance where it is needed.”
For those in need of aid to contact the Red Cross at (855) 891-7325 or 1-800-733-2767.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.