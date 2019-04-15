Man charged in Lamar Co. homicide due in court

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - More information has emerged about a Purvis man charged with murder in the Saturday shooting death of a Lumberton man.
Norman Andrew Whiddon Jr. will make his initial court appearance Tuesday at 10 a.m., according to the Lamar County Justice Court. Whiddon, 39, is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and felony eluding after a Saturday night shooting in Lumberton that killed 47-year-old James Edward Herrin Jr. and injured a woman.
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Herrin was shot and killed in the front yard of a home on Herrin Road around 9 p.m. Saturday. Lamar County Deputy Coroner Blake Matherne said Herrin suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rigel said a woman standing on the porch was hit by multiple gunshots. She was taken to a local hospital and is stable.
Whiddon was arrested after a chase ended with him slamming his truck head-on into a Purvis Police Department vehicle, Rigel. Whiddon and the officer suffered minor injuries.
