Lyft pulls electric bikes amid safety concerns

(CNN) - Lyft has pulled all of its on-demand electric bicycles from New York, Washington and the San Francisco bay area.
The reason?
The company says it's received reports of braking issues with the bikes.
There are no reports of injuries caused by the faulty bikes.
About 3,000 bikes will be pulled from service and replaced with regular ones.
Lyft typically operates about 20,000 regular and electric bikes in the three cities.
In addition to it rideshare business, Lyft is also the largest bikeshare operator in the U.S. and is expanding into carpooling and scooter rentals.
