Governor Phil Bryant outlines damage in 17 counties from deadly tornadoes

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Deadly tornadoes leave death and destruction in Mississippi. Governor Phil Bryant declares a State of Emergency for 17 counties with damage. He says the worst is in Warren and Monroe Counties.
Governor Phil Bryant issues an Emergency Declaration to help those dealing with damage and confirms one fatality. A 95-year-old man identified as Roy Ratliff was killed in Monroe County when a tree smashed through his mobile home, crushing him in his sleep.
Governor Bryant said, "as I said one fatality, nine individuals were taken to emergency rooms across the state, four of those have been admitted to the hospital and remain there. So at that time a total of 11 injuries."
At MEMA headquarters Sunday afternoon the Governor outlined damage and injuries.
Bryant said, "one in Warren County, one in Madison county where a tree fell on a house in Madison county. We have 28 roads that remain closed, many of these are rural roads that were closed due to flooding. We have 18 roads that have been damaged that are closed or may have to be closed in the future."
In Warren County some areas are reduced to rubble. On Ken Karly Avenue a tree fell on a home. The woman who lives here had to crawl to safety from a window. And on Wisconsin Avenue more damage. Streets closed due to downed power lines, and a car crushed by a tree. In spite of all the damage the Governor says it could have been worse.
“The conditions of that storm appeared to be very violent and had it for example struck the Mississippi State, Starkville area, disastrous conditions could have occurred after that”, said Governor Bryant.
The Hamilton Fire Department was also destroyed in Monroe County. Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher says onlookers should stay out.
Fisher said, "if you do not have business in these areas, do not travel to these areas and allow the first responders and the other people who are on the ground to get their jobs done."
Fisher says troopers also responded to a collapsed roadway in Holmes County. 20 troopers will stay on patrol in Monroe County.
Troopers are expected to be in Monroe County until Thursday. There will be a curfew in effect that began at 8 Sunday night, until 6 Monday morning.
Monroe County schools will be closed Monday. All city schools will remain open.
