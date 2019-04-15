FestivalSouth releases 2019 lineup

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) _ Art. Film. Drama. Music. Lots of music. Kids’ events. Adult-oriented celebrations.
The 10th annual FestivalSouth offers nearly 70 events over three weeks in June, with a Pub Crawl here and annual “Best of the Pine Belt Awards Show” acting as entrance and exit events for the extravaganza that celebrates the arts.
Presented by the Hattiesburg Concert Association, the event promotes itself as Mississippi’s only “multi-week, multi-genre festival, offering both free and ticketed events that showcase the area’s rich, creative economy.”
Some of those events include:
- June 1: 3rd annual “Best of Pine Belt” Hall of Fame Dinner
- June 5-6: Broadway’s ‘Sister Act’
- June 13: Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony
- June 15: Hattiesburg Craft Beer Fest
- June 18: FSFX Competition Screening
- June 22: Linda Eder
- June 28: FestivalSouth “Best of Pine Belt Awards Show.”
Click here to see the full calendar of FestivalSouth events.
Click here for ticketing information.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.