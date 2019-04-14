USM drops C-USA series at FIU with 16-6 loss

MIAMI, FL (WDAM) _ Three University of Southern Mississippi pitchers gave up 18 hits and four Golden Eagles errors contributed to big innings as Florida International University romped to a 16-6 Conference USA baseball victory Saturday night.
The Panthers (15-19, 6-8 C-USA), who won their fourth consecutive game, clinched the three-game series after taking the first two games. FIU won 6-4 Friday.
USM (20-12, 10-4) has dropped consecutive conference road series for the first time since 2016, which also is the last time the Golden Eagles have lost more than one C-USA series in a season.
USM fell behind in the first inning as the Panthers got to Stevie Powers for four runs, including Adan Fernandez’ two-run triple and Jose Garcia’s two-run home run.
FIU tacked on another run in the second before USM got on the board with a pair of runs in the third inning on RBI-doubles by Danny Lynch and Hunter LeBlanc.
But those were the only runs allowed by FIU starter Nick McDonald (2-3) in his seven innings on the mound. McDonald scattered six hits, walked just one and struck out nine.
After seeing USM close to 5-2, FIU put up five runs in the fifth inning and then tacked on another five spot in the eighth inning.
USM scored three runs in the ninth with two outs on Matt Guidry’s two-run single and Bryant Bowen’s RBI-single.
Bowen, who hit three singles Saturday, extended his hitting streak to 16 games.
Powers (2-3) took the loss, allowing six runs on seven hits. He walked three batters.
Austin Shenton led the Panthers’ hit parade with a double and three singles. He drove in two runs and scored three.
Fernandez went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Garcia was 3-of-5 with four RBI and two runs scored, while Luis Chavez hit his first homer in a FIU uniform, a three-run blast in the Panthers’ five-run eighth inning.
Juan Teixeira, who had three singles Friday, had three more Saturday and scored three runs. Derek Cartaya had two hits and three RBIs.
LeBlanc hit two doubles for the Golden Eagles, while Lynch and McGillis each hit a double and single.
The teams are scheduled to wrap up the series at 11 a.m. Sunday.
