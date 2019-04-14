Gold defeats Black 10-6 in USM spring game

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Spring practice No. 13 served as USM’s annual spring football game on Saturday morning.
Despite short lightning delay, Southern Miss fans flocked to The Rock to watch the Gold team pull out a 10-6 win over the Black team.
“I thought it was a good scrimmage, overall,” said USM head coach Jay Hopson. “And it’s always a pretty competitive game. We split it evenly. It seems like it comes down to the last possession almost every year. It was fun.”
Sophomore Tre Davis sealed the victory for Gold with this second interception of the game - a pick of junior Jack Abraham in the end zone on the final play of the day.
The Black squad was driving in the final minute after freshman Nicario Harper intercepted Marcelo Rodriguez and returned the ball to midfield. Black trailed 10-0 for three quarters before Abraham found senior Will Potosky III for a 19-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 10-6.
Team Gold built a 10-0 lead behind sophomore Tate Whatley’s 64-yard touchdown pass to Jones College product Trevor Terry in the first half.
Unofficial stats featured Whatley passing 9/15 for 203 yards and a touchdown. Abraham completed 18 of his 27 passes for 191 yards and a score. Oak Grove grad Jordan Mitchell caught three balls for 59 yards.
Southern Miss has been tasked with learning a new offense under co-offensive coordinators Buster Faulkner and Scotty Walden. The word “tempo” has been used often this spring to describe the new scheme.
“The biggest pieces that we have that I haven’t been around at this level is we have a tremendous amount of depth here,” Faulkner said. “We’ve got to find the right mix with that starting group but there’s not a big drop-off and that’s encouraging.”
Legendary USM quarterbacks Brett Favre and Reggie Collier served as honorary head coaches for the Black and Gold teams, respectively. The Golden Eagles hold two more practices this week before officially ending spring camp.
Southern Miss opens the 2019 season at The Rock on August 30 against Hopson’s former team Alcorn State.
