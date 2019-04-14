First Alert: Sunday forecast

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Clearing skies are forecast for tonight with lows in the lower 40s.
Monday and Tuesday look great with highs in the lower 70s Monday and near 80 on Tuesday. Look for lows to be in the upper 40s Tuesday morning and in the mid 50s Wednesday morning.
Partly cloudy during the day on Wednesday with highs around 80 with only a 10 percent chance for a shower.
Lows Wednesday night will be in themed 60s.
On Thursday and Thursday night it appears another storm will approach our area with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms may be severe so please keep up with future forecasts.
Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s.
By Friday the systems exits the area and mostly sunny skies return. There is a chance for a few showers Friday morning before everything comes to and end.
Saturday and Sunday look great with highs in the lower 70s on Saturday and in the upper 70s on Sunday.
Lows will be in the upper 40s for the weekend.
